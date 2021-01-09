Kildare 3rd Highest Covid-19 Infections Nationally

6,124 people in Kildare have now been diagnosed with Covid 19 since the beginning of the pandemic, following another 314 new cases reported Friday.

Kildare continues to have the third highest number of cases of the virus, after Dublin and Cork.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 20 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

As of midnight, Thursday 7th January, the HPSC has been notified of 8,248 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 135,884* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.