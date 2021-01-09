Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Hospital Admissions & Discharges in Last 24 Hours

: 09/01/2021 - 11:09
Author: Thomas Maher
Acute Hospitals Confirmed Cases, Admissions and Discharges

Confirmed Cases in Hospital

1,285

Admissions to Hospital

114

in last 24 Hours

Discharges from Hospital

72

in last 24 Hours

