ASTI Executive Recommends Pay Agreement Rejection

The ASTI today announced that it will ballot its members on the proposed public service agreement.

At a meeting today, the ASTI’s Central Executive Council decided to recommend that ASTI members reject the proposed agreement.

Speaking after the meeting ASTI General Secretary Kieran Christie said that the proposed agreement does not achieve equal pay for post 2010 entrants to teaching.

He added that while the proposed agreement includes modest pay increases for teachers, it follows a 12-year period where teachers endured significant cuts to pay and increased work demands.

ASTI President Ann Piggott said: “We cannot accept proposals that involve a continuation of unequal pay for thousands of second-level teachers.

The ASTI ballot will take place in the coming weeks.