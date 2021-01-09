Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

ASTI Executive Recommends Pay Agreement Rejection

: 09/01/2021 - 14:15
Author: Thomas Maher
asti_logo.jpg

The ASTI today announced that it will ballot its members on the proposed public service agreement.

At a meeting today, the ASTI’s Central Executive Council decided to recommend that ASTI members reject the proposed agreement.

Speaking after the meeting ASTI General Secretary Kieran Christie said that the proposed agreement does not achieve equal pay for post 2010 entrants to teaching.

He added that while the proposed agreement includes modest pay increases for teachers, it follows a 12-year period where teachers endured significant cuts to pay and increased work demands.

ASTI President Ann Piggott said: “We cannot accept proposals that involve a continuation of unequal pay for thousands of second-level teachers.

The ASTI ballot will take place in the coming weeks.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!