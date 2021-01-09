Saturday Sportsbeat

Saturday NPHET Statement: 4,842 New Cases; 71 New Kildare Cases

: 09/01/2021 - 17:27
Author: Thomas Maher
 Press Release: Saturday 9 January 2021

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,336 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 8th January, the HPSC has been notified of 4,842 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 140,727* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Kildare has 71 new cases today, a 14 day incidence of 875 cases per 100,000; and there have been 1947new cases in county Kildare in the last 14 days.

Of the cases notified today:

    2,304 are men / 2,528 are women
    61% are under 45 years of age
    The median age is 38 years old
    1,049 in Dublin, 530 in Cork, 514 in Waterford, 405 in Wexford, 247 in Louth and the remaining 2,097 cases are spread across all other counties.  

As of 2pm today, 1,293 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 119 are in ICU. 102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

