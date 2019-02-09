Sinn Féin Call On Michael Martin To Say Whether Or Not He Has Confidence In Simon Harris.

The Sinn Féin Leader is calling on Michael Martin to state if he has confidence in the Minister for Health.

The controversy around the cost overruns at the National Children's Hospital is continuing, as the government prepares to look for savings on other projects.

A memo is due to be brought before cabinet next week outlining some of the projects that may be postponed.

Mary Lou Mc Donald though insists the Leader of Fianna Fail, Michael Martin needs to clarify whether he has confidence in Minister Harris.

Image: Rolling News.