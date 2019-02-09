Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Sinn Féin Call On Michael Martin To Say Whether Or Not He Has Confidence In Simon Harris.

: 02/09/2019 - 13:55
Author: Róisin Power
mary_lou_mcdonald_24_04_18_rollingnews.jpg

The Sinn Féin Leader is calling on Michael Martin to state if he has confidence in the Minister for Health.

The controversy around the cost overruns at the National Children's Hospital is continuing, as the government prepares to look for savings on other projects.

A memo is due to be brought before cabinet next week outlining some of the projects that may be postponed.

Mary Lou Mc Donald though insists the Leader of Fianna Fail, Michael Martin needs to clarify whether he has confidence in Minister Harris.

Image: Rolling News.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!