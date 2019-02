A UK firm with no ships that was meant to provide extra capacity at Ramsgate port in the event of a no deal Brexit has had its contract cancelled.

The Department for Transport made the decision after Seaborne Freight's Irish backer, Arklow Shipping, pulled out.

Labour claims it's further proof of the British government's "shambolic handling of Brexit".

Conservative councillor for Ramsgate, Paul Messenger, says he feels "vindicated"