Thousands of girl guides are stepping up efforts to encourage climate change.

The Irish Girl Guides is partnering with Trócaire to introduce a climate change badge for the organisation's 12 thousand members.

The organisation has six units here in Kildare, including in Naas, Celbridge and Maynooth.

The new initiative has been launched at the group's national conference in Galway.

Jenny Gannon, from Irish Girl Guides says the younger generation is more proactive when it comes to climate concerns.