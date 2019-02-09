Saturday Sportsbeat

Listen: Sinn Féin Will Only Bring A Motion Of No Confidence In Simon Harris If Other Parties Back It.

Author: Róisin Power
The Sinn Fein leader admits a motion of no confidence in the Health Minister will not succeed without the backing of Fianna Fail.

Controversy over the cost overrun at the Children's Hospital continues, as the government looks to identify a list of projects that may be delayed as a result.

A memo's due to be brought to cabinet detailing the savings needed by other departments to pay for the additional costs.

Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou Mac Donald says a confidence motion in the Health Minister will only be brought, if they think it'll get the backing of other parties.

