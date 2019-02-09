Saturday Sportsbeat

Listen: INMO Says The Government Knows What It Would Take To Avert Futher Strikes.

The INMO says it's heard nothing so far from the HSE that would lead to it averting its upcoming strike action.

Talks between the nurses unions and the health authority have resumed at the Labour Court this afternoon.

The parties spent nine hours in discussions yesterday, following three days of strike action over the past two weeks over pay and working conditions.

Further strike action is planned for next week, while the Psychiatric Nurses Association, which is based in Sallins, also has six days of action planned in the coming weeks.

Kildare woman and General Secretary of the INMO, Phil Ni Sheaghdha, says the Government knows what it would take to stop the strikes from continuing:

