Man And Woman Arrested Following The Launch Of A Murder Investigation In Co.Tyrone Today.

: 02/09/2019 - 16:39
Author: Róisin Power
A murder investigation is underway in Co. Tyrone, after the man's body was discovered at McCrea Park in the town of Clogher at around 8:15 this morning.

Police say a post mortem examination is to be carried out however they are treating his death as murder.

A 33 year old woman and a 23 year old man have been arrested and remain in custody.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the area of McCrea Park last night or early this morning and who witnessed any unusual activity to contact them.

