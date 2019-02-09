Kildare Lose to Fermanagh: Report

A frustrating night for Kildare in Enniskillen tonight, as they lost to Fermanagh by 8 points to 6.

Kildare could find no way through a massed Fermanagh defence which sometimes saw 15 players in their own half.

Fermanagh scored the opening 3 points of the match and led by 5 points to 3 at half time.

Kildare only managed one point from play in the entire game; and that was in the 14th minute from Fergal Conway.

They failed to score between the 14th and 40th minutes.

The sides were level 6 points each from the 50th to the 60th minute.

Kildare had chances, but sloppy passing cost them, as Fermanagh scored the game’s remaining 2 points.

Ben McCormack was red carded in stoppage time.

Cian O'Neill brought on Jimmy Hyland, Tommy Moolick, Fionn Dowling and Padraigh Nash for Adam Tyrrell, Conor Hartley, Keith Cribbin and Fergal Conway respectively.

Next up is Clare in St. Conleth’s Park in a fortnight.

Also tonight, in Division 1, Kerry beat Dublin in Tralee by 1-18 to 2-14.

Mayo beat Cavan 1-13 to 11 points.

In Division 3, Down 10 points Westmeath 9 points.

On Sunday in Division 2:

Clare play Cork in Ennis. Tipperary play Donegal in Thurles. Meath play Armagh in Navan.

===

In Ladies football, Kildare play Roscommon in Division 3 tomorrow Sunday in St. Conleth’s Park at 2pm.

Kfm will have live updates of the game.