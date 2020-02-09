Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: #GE2020 Exit Poll Indicates Three-Way Tie For 1st Preference Votes.

: 02/09/2020 - 08:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
poll.jpg

The counting of election votes begins at 9am with the exit poll showing a three way tie.

The Ipsos MRBI poll for RTÉ, TG4 and the Irish Times shows the most fractured political landscape in recent memory.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe has this report:

newstalk0609493.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

News Tags: 
#GE2020

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!