Man Who Shot Dead 21 People In Thailand Himself Shot By Police.

: 02/09/2020 - 08:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A man, who killed 21 people at a shopping centre in Thailand, has been shot dead by police.

The country's health minister says 42 others have been injured.

The gunman was identified by police as a soldier who stole weapons from his military base, before filming a lot of the attack on social media.

