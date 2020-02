Six men have been arrested after a burglary at a shop in Monaghan town in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The shop front on Church Street was damaged and a large amount of property taken.

Gardai later stopped a car, and seized a sledge hammer along with 50 thousand euro worth of stolen electronic devices.

Five men aged from 19 to 30 are now in custody at Monaghan Garda Station along with a sixth man who's being questioned at Carrickmacross.