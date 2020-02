25% of boxes in Kildare South, and 22% of boxes in Kildare North are opened.

They indicate, at this stage, a seat for Sinn Fein in both constituencies

Kfm's Election Team of Clem Ryan, Ciara Noble and Election Analyst, Conor Winkle are live from the count this morning:

Clem Ryan was joined by Darragh Fitzpatrick, Paddy Kennedy and Gerry Quinn for a look at boxes already open....