Listen: Kildare SouthCandidate Says She Expected Sinn Fein Surge.

: 02/09/2020 - 11:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare South is on course to return a Sinn Fein candidate.

That's in additional to one Fianna Fáil TD, and a Fine Gael deputy.

Kfm's Clem Ryan has been speaking to Sinn Fein's Kildare South Candidate, Patricia Ryan.

She says she is not surprised by Sinn Fein's performance.

patricia.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

