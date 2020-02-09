Kildare On Course To Return 4 Women TD To The 33rd Dáil.

Kildare is on-course to return four women TDs to the Dáil.
Kildare, North or South, didn't return a woman deputy to Dáil Eireann until Catherine Murphy, during the 2005 By-Election.
Tallies today indicate that four of the county's 8 members of the 33rd Dáil are likely to be women
Kildare North:
Catherine Murphy SocDems
Réada Cronin Sinn Fein
Kildare South:
Patricia Ryan Sinn Fein
Fiona O'Loughlin Fianna Fáil
Murphy and Cronin are the only female candidates in Kildare North, out of a total field of 11.
Ryan and O'Loughlin are among 7 women candidates in a field of 12 in Kildare South.