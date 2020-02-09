Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Final Tally For Kildare South Completed.

: 02/09/2020 - 16:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kildare_south_fin.jpg

The tally for Kildare South has been completed.

Sinn Fein's Patricia Ryan will top the poll, followed by Fine Gael's Martin Heydon.

There is a battle for the 3rd seat, with 15 votes between Fianna Fáil's Fiona O'Loughlin and Labour's Mark Wall.

Kfm's Clem Ryan and Ciara Noble are at the count centre.

16pm.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!