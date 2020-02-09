Listen: 1st Counts Still Awaited In Kildare North & Kildare South.

No first counts in either of the Kildare constituencies, although tallies for both are completed.

Kildare North tally shows Social Democrats Catherine Murphy topping the poll, following by Sinn Fein's Réada Cronin.

Fianna Fáil's James Lawless will likely take the 3rd seat, and the 4th seat may go to Fine Gael's Bernard Durkan, on elimination of other candidates.

Sinn Fein's Patricia Ryan will top the poll in Kildare South, followed by Fine Gael's Martin Heydon.

There is a battle for the 3rd seat, with 15 votes between Fianna Fáil's Fiona O'Loughlin and Labour's Mark Wall.

Kfm's Ciara Plunkett is joined, live from the count centre, by Kfm's Clem Ryan, Ciara Noble, and Election Analyst, Conor Winkle