Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice has been elected in Roscommon-Galway - with 28 per cent of the vote.

He exceeded the quota on the first count, by 1,600 votes.

The next two seats are likely to go to Denis Naughten and Sinn Fein's Claire Kerrane, who's leading the chase for the last seat.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says he will work with any party to try to form a government after the election.

Image: Michael Fitzmaurice/ Twitter