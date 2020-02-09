Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Claire Kerrane In Contention To Take Historic Seat For SF In Roscommon-Galway.

: 02/09/2020 - 19:51
Author: Eoin Beatty
roscommon_galway_constituency_map.jpg

 

Claire Kerrane is in contention to take a historic seat for Sinn Fein in Roscommon-Galway.

The party hasn't won a seat in Roscommon in nearly 100 years - but after the first count, she finished third in the three-seater.

She's quietly confident of victory later tonight.

sf_ros.mp3, by Eoin Beatty

 

