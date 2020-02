Deputy leader of the Green Party, Catherine Martin, is the first person elected in Dublin Rathdown.

Catherine Martin is sister of Kildare North GP candidate Vincent P Martin, who has gotten 10% on the first count.

As things stand Fine Gael's Neale Richmond and Josepha Madigan are poised to take the final two seats.

But it's been a bad day for outgoing Transport, Tourism and Sport Minister, Shane Ross who has lost his seat.