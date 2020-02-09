Listen Live Logo

Listen: 1st Counts In For Kildare North & Kildare South.

: 02/09/2020 - 20:19
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare North:
1st Count
TP: 51,237
VP: 50,947
Seats: 4
Quota: 10,190
No one elected on the 1st count.

Cronin, Réada: SF: 8705
Durkan, Bernard: FG: 5447
Lawless, James: FF 7029
Lawlor, Tony: FG: 3621
Mahon, Paul Sol-PBP:861
Martin, Vincent P: Green: 5100
Monaghan, David: Ind: 197
Murphy, Catherine, Soc Dems: 9808
O'Riain, Seamus, Renua: 967
O'Rourke, Frank: FF 6336
Stagg, Emmett: Lab:2757
Swords, Wayne: Ind: 123

Candidates eliminated:
Wayne Swords (Ind)
Seamus O'Riain (Renua)
David Monaghan (Ind)
Paul Mahon (Sol-PBP)

Kildare South:
First Count
VP: 74260
Quota: 11,816
Seats: 3

Berry, Cathal, Ind: 5742
Doyle, Suzanne: FF:3580
Hayden, Linda: Soc Dems: 1338
Heydon, Martin: FG: 8069
Maher, Ronan: Green: 1639
McLoughlin-Healy, Fiona: Ind: 3616
McGibb, Anita: Aontu: 679
OLoughlin, Fiona: FF: 5972
Ryan, Patricia, SF: 10155
UI Bhroin, Róisín: Sol-PBP: 598
Wall, Mark: Lab: 5899

No candidate elected

Excluded:
Sol-PBB's Róisín Ui Bhroin
Aontu's Anita Mhic Gibb

The counts were broadcast live from the count Centre at Punchestown.

Stock image: Pixabay

