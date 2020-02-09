Count 2 Completed In Kildare South; Underway In Kildare North.

In Kildare South, the votes of candidates eliminated in 1st Count, Aontú's Anita McGibb and Sol-PBP's Róisín Úi Bhroin, have been distributed.

Social Democrats Linda Hayden has been eliminated; distribution of her 1,474 votes underway.

In Kildare North, the distribution of votes of Wayne Swords (Ind), Seamus O'Riain (Renua), David Monaghan (Ind), Paul Mahon (Sol-PBP) underway, after 1st count.

This will likely leave Social Democrat Catherine Murphy 9 votes short of a quota of 200,190, so she may have to wait until count 3 to be returned.

Returning Officer Eithne Coughlan has told us that both counts will be stopped at 11pm, and possibly before.

We're unlikely to have an election in either constituency before then

Counts will resume at 9am on Monday morning.