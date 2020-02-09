Listen Live Logo

Sinn Féin's Sorcha Clarke Elected In Longford-Westmeath.

: 02/09/2020 - 22:01
Author: Eoin Beatty
longford_westmeath_constituency_map.jpg

 

Sorcha Clarke has been elected in Longford Westmeath.

She's become the first Sinn Fein TD in either county for over 60 years.

It took over 12 hours from when the first boxes were open to get a result of the first count.

Sorcha Clarke who lost her seat on Westmeath County Council last May rode in on the Sinn Fein surge that seems apparent across the country.

She did it with 11,848 votes - around 500 above the quota.

Now the attention turns to the three other seats.

Robert Troy is the front runner to be returned for Fianna Fail for the second seat.

After that for the two final seats, it's anyone's guess.

There are four in the running - Fianna Fail's Joe Flaherty is out in front of the chasing pack of Fine Gael's Peter Burke and Michael Carrigy as well as Kevin Boxer Moran who has all but conceded.

The second count is expected in Athlone at around midnight - where count staff will then turn in for the night.

