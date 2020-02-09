Two Constituencies Finished Counting.

Two constituencies have finished counting.

Galway East re-elected the three outgoing TDs Independent Sean Canney, Fianna Fáil's Anne Rabbitte and Fine Gael's Ciaran Cannon

While Cork North West also remains unchanged with Fine Gael's Michael Creed and two Fianna Fáil TD Michael Moynihan and Aindreas Moynihan.

Almost 50 candidates now elected.

Sinn Féin have 28 of those with several posting massive surpluses that could have got a second candidate over

There's 4 Fine Gael TDs elected so far.

3 for the Green Party and six for Fianna Fáil.

Votes are coming in thick and fast and some high profile losses already.

Minister Shane Ross and former Tánaiste Joan Burton have both lost their seats

Ministers Regina Doherty and Katherine Zappone are also going to lose theirs

Other Ministers in a serious battle as the fight for the final seats heats up