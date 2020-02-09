Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: PBP-Solidarity TD Richard Boyd Barret Retains Seat.

: 02/09/2020 - 22:05
Author: Eoin Beatty
richard_boyd_barret_ge_2020_campaign_trail_1_solidarity-_people_before_profit_rollingnews.jpg

Solidarity's Richard Boyd Barrett has retained his seat in Dun Laoghaire.

He's the second TD elected in the constituency following the Green Party's Ossian Smyth.

Richard Boyd Barrett says this election has marked a big shift in Irish politics:

22bbarrett.mp3, by Eoin Beatty

 

News Tags: 
#GE2020

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!