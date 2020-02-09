Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Former Kildare North Labour TD, Emmet Stagg, Has Been Eliminated At Count 2.

: 02/09/2020 - 22:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
emmet_stagg_candidate_image.jpg

Former Kildare TD, Emmet Stagg, has been eliminated from the Kildare North count.

It follows the distribution of votes of Wayne Swords (Ind), Seamus O'Riain (Renua), David Monaghan (Ind), Paul Mahon (Sol-PBP) underway, after 1st count.

That has left Social Democrat Catherine Murphy 10 votes short of a quota (Q= 10,190). so she may have to wait until count 3 to be returned

Kfm's Clem Ryan and Election Analyst, Conor Winkle, joined us live from Punchestown:

22pm.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

After Count Two:

Cronin, Réada: SF: 9191
Durkan, Bernard: FG: 5522
Lawless, James: FF 7146
Lawlor, Tony: FG: 3693
Mahon, Paul Sol-PBP:861
Martin, Vincent P: Green: 5473
Murphy, Catherine, Soc Dems: 10180

O'Rourke, Frank, FF: 6596

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!