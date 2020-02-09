Former Kildare North Labour TD, Emmet Stagg, Has Been Eliminated At Count 2.

Former Kildare TD, Emmet Stagg, has been eliminated from the Kildare North count.

It follows the distribution of votes of Wayne Swords (Ind), Seamus O'Riain (Renua), David Monaghan (Ind), Paul Mahon (Sol-PBP) underway, after 1st count.

That has left Social Democrat Catherine Murphy 10 votes short of a quota (Q= 10,190). so she may have to wait until count 3 to be returned

Kfm's Clem Ryan and Election Analyst, Conor Winkle, joined us live from Punchestown:

After Count Two:

Cronin, Réada: SF: 9191

Durkan, Bernard: FG: 5522

Lawless, James: FF 7146

Lawlor, Tony: FG: 3693

Mahon, Paul Sol-PBP:861

Martin, Vincent P: Green: 5473

Murphy, Catherine, Soc Dems: 10180

O'Rourke, Frank, FF: 6596