Former Kildare North Labour TD, Emmet Stagg, Has Been Eliminated At Count 2.

Former Kildare TD, Emmet Stagg, has been eliminated from the Kildare North count.
It follows the distribution of votes of Wayne Swords (Ind), Seamus O'Riain (Renua), David Monaghan (Ind), Paul Mahon (Sol-PBP) underway, after 1st count.
That has left Social Democrat Catherine Murphy 10 votes short of a quota (Q= 10,190). so she may have to wait until count 3 to be returned
Kfm's Clem Ryan and Election Analyst, Conor Winkle, joined us live from Punchestown:
After Count Two:
Cronin, Réada: SF: 9191
Durkan, Bernard: FG: 5522
Lawless, James: FF 7146
Lawlor, Tony: FG: 3693
Mahon, Paul Sol-PBP:861
Martin, Vincent P: Green: 5473
Murphy, Catherine, Soc Dems: 10180
O'Rourke, Frank, FF: 6596