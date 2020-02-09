Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

World Health Organisation Team Going To China To Investigate Coronavirus Epidemic.

: 02/09/2020 - 22:41
Author: Eoin Beatty
china_1.jpg

 

A World Health Organisation team is on its way to China to investigate the coronavirus epidemic.

The mission was agreed late last month but it's taken nearly two weeks to get the final green light.

Another 91 new deaths have been recorded in Hubei Province, taking the worldwide number to 904.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!