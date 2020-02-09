Listen Live Logo

Kildare South's Count 3 Has Just Finished: No One Elected.

: 02/09/2020 - 22:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare South Count 3
Berry, Cathal: Ind: 6176
Doyle, Suzanne: FF: 3703
Heydon, Martin: FG: 8118
Maher, Ronan: Green: 2144
McLoughlin Healy, Fiona, Ind: 3938
O'Loughlin, Fiona: FF 6043
Ryan, Patricia: SF: 10719
Wall, Mark, Labour: 6142

No one elected.

 

 

