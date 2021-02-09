Listen: Status Yellow Snow-Ice Warning Issued For Kildare Stood Down.

A status yellow snow and ice warning for Kildare has been stood down.

It was issued yesterday evening and was scheduled to run until 6pm this evening.

Met Eirean has amended the alert, which is now in being for for Louth, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan is in place until 6 tomorrow evening

There will be snow accumulations of 2 to 5 cm in places with temperatures to drop to as low as one degree in parts.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says the wind will make it feel even colder:

Met Eireann has issued a seperate status yellow snow and ice warning which will begin on Thursday morning.

It's for Munster, Leinster and Connacht and is predicting up to 5cm of snow to fall in 24 hours.

The forecaster says there will be accumulations in areas - however it will turn to rain in the west and south across Thursday night.

Stock image: Pixabay