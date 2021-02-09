The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Status Yellow Snow-Ice Warning Issued For Kildare Stood Down.

: 09/02/2021 - 10:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ice_icicle_pixabay.jpg

A status yellow snow and ice warning for Kildare has been stood down.

It was issued yesterday evening and was scheduled to run until 6pm this evening.

Met Eirean has amended the alert, which is now in being for for Louth, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan is in place until 6 tomorrow evening

There will be snow accumulations of 2 to 5 cm in places with temperatures to drop to as low as one degree in parts.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says the wind will make it feel even colder:

tues11weather.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Met Eireann has issued a seperate status yellow snow and ice warning which will begin on Thursday morning.

It's for Munster, Leinster and Connacht and is predicting up to 5cm of snow to fall in 24 hours.

The forecaster says there will be accumulations in areas - however it will turn to rain in the west and south across Thursday night.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!