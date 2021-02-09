Listen: Parents Warned Of Dangers To Children Of In-Gaming Skin Gambling.

The Eleven To Two Show

Parents Warned Of Dangers To Children Of In-Gaming Skin Gambling.

09/02/2021
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The dangers poised to children by online in-game gambling are being highlighted on Safer Internet Day.

Independent.ie reports that skin gambling, or skin betting, involves children gambling when buying virtual items, such as weapons or football players.

The gambling element arises as the buyer doesn't know what they have purchased until after the transaction.

Tony O'Reilly is a Gambling Addiction Counsellor with Extern Problem Gambling.

Speaking to Kildare Today, he says the matter often only comes to parents' attention when they get their credit card bill.

Tony O'Reilly joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme.

Stock image by Cottonbro on Pexels

