Listen: Kildare Man Battling Debilitating Disease Says HSE Is "Gambling" With His Life.

A renowned Kildare photographer, who is living with a "deadly and debilitating disease" says the Health Service Executive is "gambling" with his life.



65 year old Newbridge man Pat Tinsley lives with hATTR Amyloidosis.

This is a protein misfolding disorder, in which proteins made by the liver erroneously deposits in the heart, nerves, organs and tissues

Members of the executive's Corporate Pharmaceutical Unit recommended against the reimbursement of Patisiran, a treatment for the condition

Patisiran is available in the UK, Europe and US

Pat Tinsley has been speaking to Kildare Today.

Pat joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme.

File image: Pat Tinsely