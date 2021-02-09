The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: €210,000 Quoted For Repair Of 2km Stretch Of Rural Kildare Roadway.

: 09/02/2021 - 11:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Repairs to a rural road in north west Kildare have been costed at over €200,000.

The figure was quoted by Kildare County Council, in respect of 2.2km of the L50222 road in Kilkeaskin

The route is prone to flooding, and has sustained surface damage.

The sum is 10% of the overall Municipal District Restoration Improvement Grant.

Fine Gael Cllr., Brendan Wyse, says the figure is substantial.

Cllr. Wyse joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today on his motions before the February meeting of the Clane Maynooth Municipal District.

Stock image: Pixabay

