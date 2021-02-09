Listen: KCC Says Bonds Have Expired On 10 Clane-Maynooth MD Housing Estates.

Bonds have expired in 10 housing estates in the Clane Maynooth Municipal District.

Kildare County Council says "The amount of these bonds prior to expiration was €902,041.61."

It notes, however, that "this figure does not necessarily correspond with the actual costs involved in bringing these ten estates to a taking in charge standard.

Each estate will need to be assessed separately to provide cost estimates"

Social Democrat Cllr., Aidan Farrelly, raised the matter at the Municipal District monthly meeting.

Speaking to Kildare Today, he outlines what bonds may be used for.

Cllr. Farrelly joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme.

Kildare County Council, in responding to Cllr. Farrelly, adds: "From the records available in the Building and Development Control Section of Kildare County Council, there are 10 estates (Capdoo Park, Clane; Churchfield, Clane; Chambers Park, Kilcock; Grace’s Park, Derrinturn; Lowtown View, Robertstown; Emerson Court, Prosperous; Kilmurraybrook, Johnstownbridge; Bodkin Place, Kilmeague; Castlebawn, Kilmeague and Meadowbrook, Maynooth) within the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District"

Stock image: Pexels