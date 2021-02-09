The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: KCC Says Bonds Have Expired On 10 Clane-Maynooth MD Housing Estates.

: 09/02/2021 - 12:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
euro_currency_sharp_colours_pexels.jpeg

Bonds have expired in 10 housing estates in the Clane Maynooth Municipal District.

Kildare County Council says "The amount of these bonds prior to expiration was €902,041.61."

It notes, however, that "this figure does not necessarily correspond with the actual costs involved in bringing these ten estates to a taking in charge standard.

Each estate will need to be assessed separately to provide cost estimates"

Social Democrat Cllr., Aidan Farrelly, raised the matter at the Municipal District monthly meeting.

Speaking to Kildare Today, he outlines what bonds may be used for.

tuesaidanf.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Cllr. Farrelly joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme.

cllr_aidan_farrelly.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Kildare County Council, in responding to Cllr. Farrelly, adds: "From the records available in the Building and Development Control Section of Kildare County Council, there are 10 estates (Capdoo Park, Clane; Churchfield, Clane; Chambers Park, Kilcock; Grace’s Park, Derrinturn; Lowtown View, Robertstown; Emerson Court, Prosperous; Kilmurraybrook, Johnstownbridge; Bodkin Place, Kilmeague; Castlebawn, Kilmeague and Meadowbrook, Maynooth) within the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District"

 

Stock image: Pexels

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!