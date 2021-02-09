Listen: The Second Impeachment Trial Of Former US President, Donald Trump, Will Begin Later.

The Eleven To Two Show

The Second Impeachment Trial Of Former US President, Donald Trump, Will Begin Later.

09/02/2021
Ciara Noble
Donald Trump's second impeachment trial will open in the US Senate later.

The former US President was impeached for "inciting an insurrection" following the Capitol riots on January 6th.

Lawyers for Mr. Trump are expected to claim the trial is "unconstitutional" as he is no longer in office.

Millions of Americans believe Mr. Trump won the election in November, despite dozens of failed court challenges to overturn the result.

Senior political anchor with Fox News, Bret Baier, outlines what can be expected over the coming days:

