Gardai Renew Appeal For Information On 2012 Murder Of Man In Donegal.

Gardai have renewed their appeal for information on the murder of a man in Donegal nine years ago.

Today marks the anniversary of the death Andrew Allen in Buncrana, and gardai say they believe there are people in both Buncrana and Derry city who have information that may assist with the investigation.

The 24 year old was shot in front of his partner at his home at Links View Park and pronounced dead at the scene.

A car believed to be involved in the murder was located on fire three miles away shortly after the shooting.

Gardai say many people have been arrested and questioned over the past nine years, and they're grateful for all those who have assisted.