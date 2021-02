The rescue operation continues in northern India, after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off and fell into a river, causing mass flooding.

At least 26 people have died, and approximately 170 are still missing, after water and debris crashed into two dams.

It's estimated that 38 construction employees remain trapped in a tunnel.

Neville Lazarus, who is in Uttarakhand, says teams are doing their best to free the workers: