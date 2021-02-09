Listen Live Logo

Listen: 6 People Died On Ireland's Roads In January, Despite Drop In Traffic Volumes.

: 09/02/2021 - 13:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Six people died on Irish roads last month despite a significant drop off in traffic volume.

It comes as new data shows a 21 percent jump in the number of penalty point notices issued for speeding last year.

Niall Colbert reports:

