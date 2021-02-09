Peter McVerry Trust Activates Extreme Weather Response In Kildare.

Peter McVerry Trust, which operates homeless services across Kildare, has initiated its extreme weather response in the county.

The Trust has been working with Kildare County Council and has put additional accommodation, transport and telephone support in place in Kildare

This includes 14 extreme weather placements at its services in Kerdiffstown, to help people who are sleeping rough in the county.

Transport supports are also on standby.

In addition, the trust says it has secured Covid-19 testing kits that will allow results within 15 minutes

It says " Anyone who is confirmed as Covid positive will be brought to a Covid-19 accommodation service operated by Peter McVerry Trust, to get appropriate medical support and to isolate. Anyone who tests negative will go to the emergency shelter.”"

CEO, Pat Doyle, says “We are also extending the operational hours of our emergency out of hours freephone service in Kildare, which will now run to midnight for the rest of this week. The freephone will now operate from 5pm – midnight and is available on 1800 804 307.”