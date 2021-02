A car has been seized during a Naas Roads Policing Unit patrol this afternoon.

The vehicle was pulled over when Gardai detected the driver using their phone.

It was subsequently found that the driver was uninsured.

Gardai say the motorist and 3 passengers were on non-essential journeys, 30 kilometres from their home.

The vehicle has been impounded

Gardai say proceedings are to follow.

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana