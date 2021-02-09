Kildare Youth Services Announces Re-Brand To in sync.

Kildare Youth Services is to rebrand to in sync, following consultation with its stakeholders.

In a statement, is says the move reflects "the organisations growth and the variety of services we now provide for the community. "

The re-branded organisation will launch on February 16th, along with a two year strategic plan.

Chairperson, Ger Conlon, says " The rationale for in sync is based on the organisation's values and approach to their work. By putting young people and children at

the centre and working with their families and community, we develop creative interventions which lead to better outcomes. Experience tells us that everything is connected. We cannot

help people without first understanding their family situation and wider community. Only then can things fall into place and real progress be made. When that happens, we know we are

doing our job because everything is in sync , everything is working well together"