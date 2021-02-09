Listen: Govt. Criticised For Failing To Provide Childcare For Essential Workers.

The government has been sharply criticised for failing to provide any childcare for essential workers.

Healthcare unions say many of their members are struggling to ensure their children are looked after while schools are closed and they still have to attend work.

The Oireachtas Health Committee, on which sits Kildare North TD Bernard Durkan, heard this morning the burden was disproportionately falling on women, particularly among nurses and midwives.

General Secretary of the INMO is Naas woman, Phil Ni Sheaghda.

She says the government had no plan once it closed the schools:

File image: Phil Ni Sheaghdha/RollingNews