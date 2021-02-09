Listen: 68 Deaths & 556 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported This Evening.

Ireland has recorded its lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in almost 2 months.
556 have been confirmed this evening, of whom 29 are in Co. Kildare.
68 deaths have been reported.
1,104 people are currently in hospital with the disease - a fall of 108 in 24 hours.
However a further 6 people have been moved into ICU, bringing the total to 182.
The 14 day incidence rate now stands at 319 cases per 100,000 people.
Professor Emer Shelley from the Royal College of Physicians says the fall in the daily number of cases is positive:
As of February 6th, 236,996 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 152,652 people have received their first dose
- 84,344 people have received their second dose
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 08 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|
County
|
Today's cases (to midnight 08Feb2021)
|
5 day moving average (to midnight 08Feb2021)
|
14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (26Jan2021 to 08Feb2021)
|
New Cases during last 14 days (26Jan2021 to 08Feb2021)
|
Ireland
|
556
|
856
|
319.0
|
15,189
|
Monaghan
|
<5
|
22
|
651.6
|
400
|
Carlow
|
8
|
14
|
451.4
|
257
|
Waterford
|
29
|
27
|
445.9
|
518
|
Wexford
|
27
|
37
|
408.1
|
611
|
Louth
|
21
|
27
|
406.6
|
524
|
Dublin
|
163
|
303
|
396.8
|
5,346
|
Mayo
|
14
|
25
|
350.9
|
458
|
Meath
|
20
|
40
|
333.8
|
651
|
Galway
|
38
|
42
|
330.5
|
853
|
Offaly
|
18
|
14
|
318.1
|
248
|
Limerick
|
45
|
38
|
317.6
|
619
|
Kildare
|
29
|
39
|
300.7
|
669
|
Donegal
|
20
|
26
|
297.8
|
474
|
Cavan
|
11
|
16
|
288.8
|
220
|
Longford
|
<5
|
8
|
288.7
|
118
|
Laois
|
10
|
16
|
286.9
|
243
|
Westmeath
|
8
|
16
|
245.6
|
218
|
Sligo
|
<5
|
8
|
238
|
156
|
Cork
|
34
|
65
|
234.5
|
1,273
|
Wicklow
|
22
|
18
|
226.8
|
323
|
Tipperary
|
6
|
14
|
203.1
|
324
|
Clare
|
8
|
12
|
166.6
|
198
|
Leitrim
|
0
|
2
|
149.8
|
48
|
Kilkenny
|
6
|
9
|
148.1
|
147
|
Kerry
|
10
|
12
|
140.8
|
208
|
Roscommon
|
<5
|
6
|
131.7
|
85
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.