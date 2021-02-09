Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: 68 Deaths & 556 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported This Evening.

: 09/02/2021 - 18:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
swab_test_covid_19_etc_pixabay.jpg

Ireland has recorded its lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in almost 2 months.

556 have been confirmed this evening, of whom 29 are in Co. Kildare.

68 deaths have been reported.

1,104 people are currently in hospital with the disease - a fall of 108 in 24 hours.

However a further 6 people have been moved into ICU, bringing the total to 182.

The 14 day incidence rate now stands at 319 cases per 100,000 people.

Professor Emer Shelley from the Royal College of Physicians says the fall in the daily number of cases is positive:

newstalk1829482.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

*Stock image: Pixabay

As of February 6th, 236,996 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 152,652 people have received their first dose
  • 84,344 people have received their second dose

 

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 08 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases (to midnight 08Feb2021)

5 day moving average (to midnight 08Feb2021)

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (26Jan2021 to 08Feb2021)

New Cases during last 14 days (26Jan2021 to 08Feb2021)

Ireland

556

856

319.0

15,189

Monaghan

<5

22

651.6

400

Carlow

8

14

451.4

257

Waterford

29

27

445.9

518

Wexford

27

37

408.1

611

Louth

21

27

406.6

524

Dublin

163

303

396.8

5,346

Mayo

14

25

350.9

458

Meath

20

40

333.8

651

Galway

38

42

330.5

853

Offaly

18

14

318.1

248

Limerick

45

38

317.6

619

Kildare

29

39

300.7

669

Donegal

20

26

297.8

474

Cavan

11

16

288.8

220

Longford

<5

8

288.7

118

Laois

10

16

286.9

243

Westmeath

8

16

245.6

218

Sligo

<5

8

238

156

Cork

34

65

234.5

1,273

Wicklow

22

18

226.8

323

Tipperary

6

14

203.1

324

Clare

8

12

166.6

198

Leitrim

0

2

149.8

48

Kilkenny

6

9

148.1

147

Kerry

10

12

140.8

208

Roscommon

<5

6

131.7

85

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!