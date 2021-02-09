Listen: 68 Deaths & 556 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported This Evening.

Ireland has recorded its lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in almost 2 months.

556 have been confirmed this evening, of whom 29 are in Co. Kildare.

68 deaths have been reported.

1,104 people are currently in hospital with the disease - a fall of 108 in 24 hours.

However a further 6 people have been moved into ICU, bringing the total to 182.

The 14 day incidence rate now stands at 319 cases per 100,000 people.

Professor Emer Shelley from the Royal College of Physicians says the fall in the daily number of cases is positive:

*Stock image: Pixabay

As of February 6th, 236,996 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

152,652 people have received their first dose

84,344 people have received their second dose

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 08 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 08Feb2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 08Feb2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (26Jan2021 to 08Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (26Jan2021 to 08Feb2021) Ireland 556 856 319.0 15,189 Monaghan <5 22 651.6 400 Carlow 8 14 451.4 257 Waterford 29 27 445.9 518 Wexford 27 37 408.1 611 Louth 21 27 406.6 524 Dublin 163 303 396.8 5,346 Mayo 14 25 350.9 458 Meath 20 40 333.8 651 Galway 38 42 330.5 853 Offaly 18 14 318.1 248 Limerick 45 38 317.6 619 Kildare 29 39 300.7 669 Donegal 20 26 297.8 474 Cavan 11 16 288.8 220 Longford <5 8 288.7 118 Laois 10 16 286.9 243 Westmeath 8 16 245.6 218 Sligo <5 8 238 156 Cork 34 65 234.5 1,273 Wicklow 22 18 226.8 323 Tipperary 6 14 203.1 324 Clare 8 12 166.6 198 Leitrim 0 2 149.8 48 Kilkenny 6 9 148.1 147 Kerry 10 12 140.8 208 Roscommon <5 6 131.7 85

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.