Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: PAC Calls For Stalling Of Recruitment Process For Dept. Of Health Secretary General.

: 09/02/2021 - 18:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
oireachtas_logo.png

The Dáil's public spending watchdog is calling for the recruitment process for a new head of the Department of Health to be stalled.

The Public Accounts Committee, of which Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy is Vice Chair, says it has serious concerns about the controversial €81,000 salary increase for the new role.

The secretary-general's position has been advertised with a salary of nearly €292,000.

The PAC met today, and Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy says he and his colleagues on the committee have serious concerns

newstalk1851321.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

.
Image: Houses of the Oireachtas logo

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!