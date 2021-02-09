Listen: PAC Calls For Stalling Of Recruitment Process For Dept. Of Health Secretary General.

The Dáil's public spending watchdog is calling for the recruitment process for a new head of the Department of Health to be stalled.

The Public Accounts Committee, of which Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy is Vice Chair, says it has serious concerns about the controversial €81,000 salary increase for the new role.

The secretary-general's position has been advertised with a salary of nearly €292,000.

The PAC met today, and Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy says he and his colleagues on the committee have serious concerns

