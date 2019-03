The bodies of a British man and an Italian who disappeared while mountain climbing in Pakistan have been found by search teams.

Contact with Tom Ballard, from Derbyshire, and Daniele Nardi was lost on February 24th, as they attempted to scale Nanga Parbat.

The Italian Ambassador's confirmed that silhouettes spotted by a helicopter nearly 20-thousand feet up on the mountain on Thursday are the bodies of the two men, and the search is now over.