KCC Drew Down 68 Rebuilding Ireland Home Loans In 2018.

Kildare County Council were allocated €8,000,000 in 2018 under the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan scheme.

The figure comes from the Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy, in response to a question by Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin.

KCC drew down 68 loans between January 2018 and end of January 2019. This loan scheme was set up by the Government to encourage county and city councils to buy or renovate properties within their local authorities.

However, Murphy added "in relation to allocations for 2019, discussions are ongoing with the Departments of Public Expenditure and Reform and Finance with regard to further funding for the scheme. My Department will be in touch with local authorities once these discussions have concluded".

