Since 2015, Kildare Has Been Allocated 112 Newly Trained Gardaí.

Outside of Dublin, Kildare has seen the highest deployment of newly trained gardaí .

The reopening of the Gardaí College in 2014 has seen almost 2,400 garda recruits being assigned to mainstream duties nationwide.

In response to a question from Cork TD Michael McGrath, the Minister of Defense, Charles Flanagan, said that the government "has increased the budget for An Garda Síochána to €1.76 billion for 2019, which includes provision for the recruitment of up to 800 Gardaí this year".

The Garda Commissioner told the minister that he plans to recruit 600 trainee gardaí and an additional 600 garda Civilian Staff, which will lead to the redeploy of a further 500 fully trained gardaí to frontline policing, away from administrative duties.