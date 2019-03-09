Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

PSNI Say Teenager Alison Marimon-Herrera Was Stangled, In Newry Murder-Suicide.

: 03/09/2019 - 14:33
Author: Róisin Power
psni_badge.jpg

Detectives investigating the deaths of three people in Newry have officially identified the 38 year old man.

Russell Steele - who was originally from Scotland - was found dead at a property in Glin Ree Court on Thursday.

15 year-old Alison Marimon-Herrera was strangled to death.

Meanwhile, police say there is a "strong possibility" her mother - 37 year old Giselle Marimon-Herrera - was also strangled.

The murder investigation continues, and police say they aren't looking for anyone else in relation to the case.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!