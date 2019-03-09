PSNI Say Teenager Alison Marimon-Herrera Was Stangled, In Newry Murder-Suicide.

Detectives investigating the deaths of three people in Newry have officially identified the 38 year old man.

Russell Steele - who was originally from Scotland - was found dead at a property in Glin Ree Court on Thursday.

15 year-old Alison Marimon-Herrera was strangled to death.

Meanwhile, police say there is a "strong possibility" her mother - 37 year old Giselle Marimon-Herrera - was also strangled.

The murder investigation continues, and police say they aren't looking for anyone else in relation to the case.