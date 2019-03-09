Saturday Sportsbeat

13 Childcare Providers In Kildare Recieved Funding In 2018.

: 03/09/2019 - 15:04
Author: Róisin Power
Nearly 520 children in Kildare come under several childcare support schemes.

This scheme is facilitated by not-for-profit, community managed and operated childcare providers. The Minister for Children and Youth Affairs provided the figures in response to a question from TD Bobby Aylward.

Thirteen childcare provides across Kildare received funding in 2018.

Catherine Zappone said the schemes available are; Early Childhood Care and Education; the Community Childcare Subvention; and Training and Employment Childcare.

A total of 1,354 childcare providers nationwide received funding under these childcare schemes.

